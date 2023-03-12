Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shareholders have earned a 27% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) share price has flown 105% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. But it's down 4.3% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 5.2% in a week.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Veeco Instruments became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Veeco Instruments' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.3% in the twelve months, Veeco Instruments shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.1%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Veeco Instruments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Veeco Instruments is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

