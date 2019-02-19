Is Veeko International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1173) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Veeko International Holdings Limited (HKG:1173), with a market cap of HK$421m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Specialty Retail businesses operating in the environment facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 1173 here.

How much cash does 1173 generate through its operations?

1173 has sustained its debt level by about HK$276m over the last 12 months , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at HK$35m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of 1173’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 1173 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of HK$389m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$677m, with a current ratio of 1.74x. For Specialty Retail companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:1173 Historical Debt February 19th 19 More

Is 1173’s debt level acceptable?

1173 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 41%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses.

Next Steps:

Although 1173’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 1173’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 1173 has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Veeko International Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

