VEEM Ltd's (ASX:VEE) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard VEEM (ASX:VEE). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on VEEM's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for VEEM

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VEEM is:

13% = AU$4.9m ÷ AU$37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

VEEM's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, VEEM seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, VEEM's five year net income decline of 4.0% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared VEEM's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 26% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is VEEM fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is VEEM Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 26% (that is, a retention ratio of 74%), the fact that VEEM's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, VEEM has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 30% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that VEEM's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like VEEM has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MMG may halt Peru Las Bambas mine operations by Feb 20 after latest blockade

    The Chinese-owned mine has been a flashpoint of protests and road blockades since it started functioning in 2016, with operations last suspended in December due to a similar blockade. Despite an agreement being reached in December to restart operations, leaders of a group of Peruvian communities later rejected a government proposal to prevent future blockades.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell some of its shares. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Wolfspeed Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.