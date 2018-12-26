Here’s What AS VEF’s (MUN:UIJ) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how AS VEF’s (MUN:UIJ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, AS VEF’s P/E ratio is 9.4. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for AS VEF

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AS VEF:

P/E of 9.4 = €1.5 ÷ €0.16 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

AS VEF’s earnings per share fell by 27% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 62%.

How Does AS VEF’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.1) for companies in the real estate industry is roughly the same as AS VEF’s P/E.

MUN:UIJ PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that AS VEF shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

AS VEF’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 75% of AS VEF’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On AS VEF’s P/E Ratio

AS VEF has a P/E of 9.4. That’s below the average in the DE market, which is 16.4. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.