Shoppers Scramble for Staples as Food Fallout From War Spreads

Shoppers Scramble for Staples as Food Fallout From War Spreads
Taylan Bilgic, Megan Durisin and Salma El Wardany
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shockwaves in global crop markets from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are now spreading to store shelves.

Worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying over the weekend in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral. In Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, prices for some unsubsidized bread have jumped in the past week.

The war has already driven wheat prices nearly 70% higher in Chicago this year and is threatening to upend global food trade -- Russia and Ukraine are vital suppliers of grains, vegetable oil and fertilizers, which means that supply disruptions will be felt all over the world. Wheat prices have reached levels last seen during the 2008 global food-price crisis -- which helped spark widespread protests -- and a United Nations index of food prices hit a record in February.

Read more: Food Prices Hit a Record and Now War Will Make It Much Worse

In Turkey, sunflower oil is the main cooking oil and a key component of food spending. Images of a 18-liter tin being sold for 989 liras ($69) spurred debates on the cost of living, while the item wasn’t available at all on the websites of some grocery chains.

The concern over sunflower oil prices is related to imports stuck at ships at the Sea of Azov, the northeastern tip of the Black Sea, according to Ahmet Atici, secretary-general of the Vegetable Oil Industrialists Association.

“Russia should let those ships go,” Atici said. The group sent a letter to the Trade Ministry earlier this month, warning that current supplies may last only to mid-April.

Read Amanda Little’s column: Food Is Just as Vital as Oil to National Security

A total of 18 Turkish commercial vessels have been waiting at the Don River and the Russian ports at the Sea of Azov, a Turkish official told Bloomberg, speaking on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Turkey is in contact with Russia to solve the issue, the official said.

Inflation in Turkey is already running at a 20-year high, and the last stretch of high global food prices a decade ago triggered protests and political unrest in numerous regions worldwide.

In Egypt, bakers say unsubsidized bread prices are rising because of higher costs since the invasion of Ukraine. A pack of five flat-bread loaves can now sell for about 7.5 pounds ($0.48) in the greater Cairo area, up from 5 pounds a week ago, according to Khaled Sabri, a member of the bakeries division at Egypt’s chamber of commerce.

Read: Ukraine War Spurs Some Bread-Price Rises in Top Wheat Importer

A trade group in the European Union has warned it could run dry of sunflower oil by a similar time, with the lost volumes from Ukraine impossible to offset at short notice.

“In the near term, food prices in world markets should be expected to rise further amidst all the uncertainty,” the Agricultural Market Information System said in a report. “This will add to global food insecurity.”

Read: Rising Food Prices Pose a Threat to Emerging-Market Currencies

Ukraine and Russia together account for about three-quarters of global exports of sunflower oil. Prices from Ukraine had rallied about 50% versus June, according to figures from UkrAgroConsult, the last of which was dated Feb. 24, the day of the invasion.

Turkey’s imports of vegetable oils surpassed $1 billion in 2021, official data show. The country -- which ranks as the world’s top flour shipper -- also increased authority over some crops exports last week, granting the agriculture ministry authority to make “periodical arrangements” if needed.

(Updates with link to column on food security below video.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine War Spurs Some Bread-Price Rises in Top Wheat Importer

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top wheat importer is seeing prices rise for some unsubsidized bread, as Egyptian bakers blame increasing input costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Sp

  • The New York trial that has it all: Hollywood, megayachts, giant sums of money

    The 1MDB swindle is one of the most remarkable cases to hit New York’s justice system in years – but the trial poses a number of unanswered questions Witness Timothy Leissner points out former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in Brooklyn federal court on 16 February. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters It started, at least in terms of the public’s recognition, with a giant spending spree that reads like a Christmas wishlist for a billionaire. Picasso’s Women of Algiers for $179m; $100m to fund the p

  • Lawmaker Wants Holocaust Discussion in Schools

    Eleanor Dunning said she was shocked when she saw a fellow college student throw up a Nazi signal, and doubly so when the student escaped repercussion from school officials. State Sen. Jen Day of the Gretna area said she was stunned to learn via recent email that an Omaha area school had tried to teach […]

  • German Authorities Approve Elon Musk’s Berlin Gigafactory, Removing ‘Major Overhang’ on Tesla Stock

    German authorities gave approval on March 4 for Tesla to officially begin production at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, which one analyst says "removes a major overhang on the stock over the past...

  • Why airlines are going overboard to win your loyalty

    Delta Air Lines is joining the "buy now, pay later" craze, a new wrinkle in a wave of airline marketing schemes designed to lock in customer loyalty ahead of what experts say could be the busiest travel season ever.Why it matters: Loyalty programs are huge moneymakers for airlines, and this year's pent-up travel demand gives them a rare opportunity, when habits are up for grabs, to boost their brands' "stickiness" and diversify their revenue.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets

  • 5 Signs You Have a Spending Problem (and What To Do About It)

    It can be tough to determine how "normal" your spending habits are. What's interesting -- and scary -- about credit cards is how much more we're willing to spend when we don't pull cash out to pay. An older MIT study (from 2001) found that people are likely to spend less time considering a purchase when paying by credit card, and are willing to pay much more for something than if they were paying cash.

  • UK investors have £5bn trapped in Moscow’s shuttered stock market

    British investors have up to £5bn in shares trapped in Moscow’s stock market, and could see their holdings effectively wiped out when trading eventually resumes.

  • Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Best Storage Bags,' and They're Just $9 Apiece

    The set has netted over 1,400 perfect ratings

  • European shares skid to 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects

    European stocks hit a one-year low on Monday, with German and French shares set to confirm a bear market as the United States and Western allies weigh a ban on importing Russian oil, raising fears of a spike in inflation dragging economic growth. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 have shed more than 20% from their record closing highs on Jan. 5 and were on course to confirm bear market levels. Brent crude prices soared to near $130 a barrel, their highest since 2008 after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Putin plan to take over Ukraine ‘exactly the old Soviet way’

    It’s a miserable redux of the old junk many of us grew up with. It’s Khrushchev pounding the podium with his shoe. It’s the same old swill.

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Neede

  • When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?

    'Hey everybody, there's big news happening over here!' Wesley Martinez Da Costa/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When dogs bark, do they have words? – Sarah W., age 9, Clinton, New York Does your dog bark a lot? Or is he one of those quiet pooches who barks only when things get really exciting? Most dogs bark at least a little. Dog barks are not words. But

  • Iran nuclear deal possible soon - Iranian spokesperson

    STORY: Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in Tehran that a deal can be reached in "the shortest time" with U.S. approval of Iran's stance. He also said there had been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners. The talks, which aim to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and western powers, have become mired in uncertainty following a demand from Russia for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions that Moscow faces over the Ukraine invasion would not hurt its trade with Iran.

  • Palladium hits all-time high, gold tests $2,000/oz on Ukraine

    Palladium shot to an all-time high as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resultant sanctions stoked fear of scarcity, while gold tested the psychological $2,000 mark in response to demand for safe-haven assets. "Palladium is reflecting deep scarcity, and anticipation of further scarcity as things unfold in Ukraine and Russia," independent analyst Ross Norman said, adding he expected the price rally to continue. Western nations have piled sanctions on Moscow, driving prices higher across a range of commodities.

  • Live healthily, feel healthy

    Knowing the right motivation can help you more accurately measure your health goals and mark successes while staying on track.

  • It's spring break! These seasonal restaurants on Panama City Beach are opening their doors

    Spring break is underway in Panama City Beach and several restaurants are reopening after being closed for the off-season.

  • Gas prices have spiked more than 11% in 7 days

    It's getting more challenging for consumers at the gas pump as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine aggravated already-soaring lumber prices, and they're about to start seeing even bigger swings

    Calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, the world's top lumber exporter, come as prices are 15% below their peak and may soon get more volatile.

  • Shell is already backtracking on its boycott of Russian oil

    Shell began buying Russian oil again just four days after it cut ties with the Russian oil industry.

  • Ukraine war 'catastrophic for global food'

    One of the world's biggest fertiliser firms says the conflict could deliver a shock to food supplies.