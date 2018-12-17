Vegan beauty gift sets for holiday 2018

With interest in vegan lifestyles growing, both specialist and mainstream beauty brands have a selection of gifts out this holiday for anyone committed to excluding animal-based products and shunning animal testing. Here's a look at some of the 100% vegan gift sets out this year.

Snow Globe by Lush

Lush, which offers a host of vegan products, has a Snow Globe gift set out for Christmas. It contains several festive treats, shaped like a teddy bear, a star and a gingerbread man, for example. Products include "Star Light Star Bright" bath oil, "Baked Alaska" soap and "Gingerbread Man" body butter.

> Price: $49.95.

> Website: www.lush.com.

Countdown to New Year by The Body Shop

The Body Shop has a selection of advent calendars out this year, including this Countdown to New Year featuring eight vegan beauty surprises. Treats include a green tea bath bomb, coconut exfoliating cream body scrub, Japanese Matcha tea pollution clearing mask and more.

> Price: $55.

> Website: www.thebodyshop.com.

The Little Beauty Parcel - The Vegan Beauty Edit by Feelunique

The Feelunique cosmetics platform has a vegan gift set out for holiday 2018, featuring a selection of makeup, face and body products from various brands. The box contains treats such as a Cowshed relaxing bath and shower gel, a Dr Botanicals facial oil and an Inika lipstick in Pink Poppy.

> Price: $53.20.

> Website: www.feelunique.com.

Bath Oil Trio by Susanne Kaufmann

The Susanne Kaufmann brand, specializing in Alpine plants, offers a selection of vegan cosmetics including festive gift sets. The Bath Oil Trio includes three mini (30ml) bath oils, one with wintry aromas of cinnamon, orange and clove; a second for the senses with ylang-ylang, patchouli and lavender; and a third for dry, flaky skin with witch hazel extract.

> Price: €20.83.

> Website: www.susannekaufmann.com

Lip Balm Duo by Inuwet

Inuwet has packed two of its cute kawaii lip balms into a festive gift set. Formulated with macadamia oil and shea butter, these products are vegan, cruelty-free and made in France. The duo includes candy cane and exotic mango flavors.

> Price: from €10

> Website: www.inuwet.com.