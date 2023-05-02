Vegan diet ‘cannot easily provide some vital nutrients,’ major report warns

Vegan food - Oscar Wong/Moment RF

Eggs, milk and meat offer vital nutrients that cannot be easily obtained through a vegan diet, a major United Nations report has warned.

‌In the most comprehensive analysis to date, a scientific advisory committee for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) looked at more than 500 scientific papers to weigh up the risks and benefits of animal foods.

‌They concluded that meat, eggs and milk provide important nutrients such as protein, essential fatty-acids, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, Vitamin B12 and choline, as well as compounds like carnitine, creatine and taurine, which are important for health and development.

‌The experts warned that such nutrients “cannot easily be obtained from plant-based foods” and said animal foods were particularly important during pregnancy and lactation, childhood, adolescence and old age.

‌Iron and vitamin A are among the most common micronutrient deficiencies around the world, particularly in children and pregnant women, the report states.‌

The authors also warn that plant-based meat alternatives were often deficient in essential nutrients and high in saturated fat, sodium and sugar.

In a forward in the report, FAO deputy director-general Maria Helena Semedo, and chief economist Máximo Torero Cullen said: “Terrestrial animal source foods provide energy and many essential nutrients, such as protein, fatty acids and several vitamins and minerals that are less common in other food types.‌

“Livestock species and breeds are adapted to a wide range of environments. They contribute to healthy diets, particularly in areas less suited or unsuitable for crop production.”

‌The report concluded that milk and dairy intake during pregnancy increases birth weight, while for school-aged children and adolescents, it increases height and reduces obesity.

‌In adults, milk and dairy reduces risk of all-cause mortality, hypertension, stroke, type 2 diabetes, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, obesity, osteoporosis and fractures, the authors found.

‌Beef consumption has also been shown to improve cognitive outcomes, and can protect against iron deficiency, and eating fewer than 72 grams a day is considered safe. However the authors warned against eating even low levels of processed meat.

‌The team also said there was “relatively robust evidence” that egg consumption among adults does not increase the risk of stroke or coronary heart disease.

Vegans 'need to be more careful'

‌Commenting on the report, Gunter Kuhnle, Professor of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Reading, said: “It is difficult to disagree with this, and people who avoid animal-based foods generally need to be more careful to ensure that they meet all relevant nutrient requirements, especially regarding iron and Vitamin B12.

‌“However, we also need plant-based foods, as they are the main source of fibre, many vitamins and minerals and bioactive compounds such as polyphenols or glucosinolates, of which many believe they are important.

‌“In the end, it is about a balanced diet with animal and plant based products. A vegan [or] vegetarian diet needs a bit more planning to get the relevant nutrients – especially during the times mentioned by the FAO report such as pregnancy, breastfeeding or in childhood.”

‌Prof Kuhnle said that it was often difficult to disentangle the health benefits of a vegetarian diet because vegetarians tended to be more health conscious overall.

‌Oxford University has been monitoring the health of 65,000 men and women since the 1990s through its European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC).

‌The study found rates of bowel cancer were similar among vegetarians and healthy meat eaters.

‌However the FAO report also said that farming needed to tackle issues such as deforestation, water use, overgrazing and greenhouse gas emissions.