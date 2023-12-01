Vegan fast food? Chains in South Florida add plant-focused options

It’s a welcome development: Fast food has become vegan-friendly.

And there’s a lot more than salad to eat for those who have sworn off animal products. Many fast-food joints now offer plant-based burgers, vegan tacos and bowls, soups and sandwiches. In some places, you may have to ask them to leave off the cheese or the eggs or butter, but most restaurants have become accustomed to the 21st-century assortment of dietary needs and have trained their staffs to welcome variations to their menus.

Prices are reasonable, with most dishes below $20. It’s good to see chain restaurants accommodating a growing contingent of the dining public.

TACO BELL

Since “vegans need their Taco Bell fix too,” the chain offers six choices, including a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme ($4.99), with beans, lettuce and tomatoes, and a Power Menu Bowl ($6.69), which has black beans, guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce and rice. Sour cream and cheese are available on both items for vegetarians who eat dairy. The chain has even posted a blog on TacoBell.com (go to the “Nutrition” tab) about eating vegan at its restaurants, but it also offers this caveat: “Taco Bell defines ‘vegan’ as recipes that contain no animal ingredients. It’s important to note, however, that in some restaurants we use the same frying oil to prepare menu items that may or may not contain animal ingredients. Also, we cannot guarantee that cross-contact with meat products will not occur.”

IHOP

IHOP publishes a helpful Vegetarian and Vegan Menu Guide on IHOP.com (click on “Nutrition & Allergens”). Unfortunately, their pancakes are off-limits for vegans. But a new offering is the Impossible Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo ($10.79) with eggs, fruit and pancakes or toast. Vegans will have to say “without the eggs.” You can also order a side dish of two plant-based patties for $4.89. Vegans can indulge in the Avocado Toast for $9.99; tell the server to make sure not to butter the bread.

BURGER KING

The Impossible Whopper, with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, pickles and onion, goes for $6.99 ($1 more than the regular Whopper). It’s cooked on the same broiler as beef patties, so ask the staff to microwave it and keep the mayo off if you’re strict. The Classic Fries are also vegan ($2.89). Go to bk.com.

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY

The Cheesecake Factory offers so many items that appear at first glance to be vegetarian or vegan but that upon closer inspection contain cheese or other animal products. A safe bet: Thai Lettuce Wraps with Avocado ($19.50), which is listed as an appetizer but makes a great meal. There’s also an Impossible Burger with vegan melted cheese ($19.95) and a house-made Veggie Burger ($17.95), created using brown rice, farro, carrots, mushrooms and black beans. Make sure to tell them to leave off the fontina cheese. Browse menu items at TheCheesecakeFactory.com.

APPLEBEE’S GRILL AND BAR

This restaurant chain publishes a detailed vegetarian and vegan guide to its menu on Applebees.com (click on “Nutrition & Allergens”) and advises diners to alter dishes to their preference. For example, you can order the Impossible Cheeseburger with no cheese ($15.99), Southwest Chicken Bowl (no chicken; $13.99), or the Tex-Mex Lime Shrimp Bowl (no shrimp; $15.99).

PANERA BREAD

Panera Bread doesn’t offer a specifically vegan menu but makes suggestions about how to alter their salads and bowls to become animal-free. Go to PaneraBread.com and click on “Beliefs” and “Our Food.” Order the Baja Bowl ($10.99) or Mediterranean Bowl ($10.99) without feta cheese, chicken or yogurt. The Fuji Apple with Chicken Salad ($12.89) can be made chicken-free and Gorgonzola-free. For breakfast, there’s Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries & Pecans ($5.19).

STARBUCKS

Breakfast options are plentiful at Starbucks, including the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich ($6.95) and the Rolled & Steel Cut Oatmeal (raisins and nuts on top; $3.75). For lunch, there’s the PB&J Protein Box ($6.95). Coffees have many vegan milk options, including almond, coconut, oat and soy. The vegan-friendly Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Espresso ($6.55) has become one of the chain’s most popular drinks. Visit Starbucks.com.

OLIVE GARDEN

Olive Garden has a Vegan/Vegetarian Diet dining guide online. Just go to OliveGarden.com and click on “Nutritional & Allergens.” While your friends order the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara, you can sample breadsticks ($4.49), minestrone soup ($8.49) and a Create-Your-Own Pasta ($12.99), which offers a choice of pasta shape and sauce. It’s $3.49 extra to put some broccoli on top.

