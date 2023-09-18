Vegan food truck holds soft opening for downtown Fresno restaurant
A family-owned vegan food truck held a soft opening for its restaurant location in Downtown Fresno.
A family-owned vegan food truck held a soft opening for its restaurant location in Downtown Fresno.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Put these over your feet and slide your way to dust-free floors.
Some banks said this past week that they are are noticing a divergence between the two ends of their customer base, with lower income feeling more pain on several fronts.
The victory also ends Red Bull's win streak at 15.
Americans owe over $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt and women hold two-thirds of it.
Hey, friendly people, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that aggregates the top tech news over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Apple's iPhone and other related announcements, the MGM hack and Tesla's Cybertruck reemerging with an updated interior. Also on the agenda is payment processor Square facing an outage, California considering a ban on autonomous trucks and the tumultuous canning of supply chain startup Flexport's CEO, former Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark.
Warm up in this 'sharp-looking' shirt-jacket hybrid, on sale in 13 colors.
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.
Google will pay $93 million in a settlement it reached with the California Attorney General over claims the tech giant illegally collects consumer data relevant to a user's location without consent.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
From must-have massagers to cult-status creams, these top-rated goodies will make your day.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The UAW picket line outside Ford's facility was lively and loud Friday in the first day of the union's three-pronged strike against domestic automakers.
Pregnancy food cravings can range from mayonnaise on everything to ice cream with olives. Experts weigh in on why this happens.
This cashierless shopping experience in Banner Elk, North Carolina, is gaining millions of views on TikTok — but not everyone loves the idea.
The new Ford Ranger will receive a hybrid powertrain in numerous global markets, though it's too early to tell if we'll see the truck in the United States.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
From the most affordable to the top leather option and the best deal, these are the best weekender bags that will actually last.