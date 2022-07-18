Vegan mom convicted in toddler son's death seeks new trial; hearing set on sentencing date

Sheila O’Leary reacts during the trial of defendant Sheila O’Leary, June 22, 2022, at the Lee County Clerk of Court in Fort Myers, Fla. O’Leary and her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, are accused of the death of their months-old baby due to malnutrition. A jury convicted Sheila O'Leary June 28 on six charges in the death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary Sept. 27, 2019: first-degree murder; aggravated child abuse; aggravated manslaughter; child abuse; and two counts of child neglect. She filed a motion for a new trial and a hearing is scheduled July 25, the same day as her sentencing.

A Cape Coral mother found guilty in the malnutrition death of her toddler son is seeking a new trial.

Sheila O'Leary, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder on June 28 in the death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary. She was also convicted of aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.

Ezra's father, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 33, remains in Lee County Jail and faces a trial on the same charges in August.

Recently: Vegan Cape Coral mom found guilty in toddler son's 2019 malnutrition death

More: 'She had to watch her mother kill her little brother': Trial begins for mom accused in toddler's death

Ezra died on Sept. 27, 2019. The O’Learys told police after Ezra’s death that the family followed a strict vegan diet, eating only raw fruits and vegetables, but that the toddler was also fed breast milk.

Sheila O'Leary's motion for a new trial or for postponement or stay of the court decision will be heard before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce E. Kyle on July 25, the same day as her sentencing.

Motion for new trial Sheila O'Leary by Michael Braun on Scribd

According to the motion, filed by defense attorney Lee Hollander, the court should dismiss the aggravated manslaughter of a child conviction claiming double jeopardy because she was convicted of first-degree murder.

The motion also says the court erred by:

• allowing remote testimony from one witness saying there was insufficient evidence of a substantial likelihood that the daughter of Sheila O'Leary would suffer moderate emotional or mental harm testifying in the courtroom with her mother/defendant present in violation of the defendant’s right of confrontation.

• allowing child hearsay testimony of Sheila O'Leary's daughter to be admitted.

• barring Sheila O'Leary's lawyers from observing the court’s interaction with her daughter which occurred outside their presence.

Story continues

Ryan O'Leary, Sheila O'Leary

Cape Coral: 18-month-old weighed 17 lbs — as much as average 7-month-old — at time of death

According to a Cape Coral police report, the 18-month-old boy died of malnutrition while in the couple's care. Sheila O'Leary called 911 when she noticed her son was not breathing and was cold. Ryan O'Leary tried to resuscitate the child, but the toddler was pronounced dead when Lee County Emergency medics arrived at their home.

When police spoke with Sheila O'Leary, she said that the toddler hadn't eaten in a week and was only being breastfed. She said she thought it was because he was teething.

At 4 a.m., the boy was nursed for about a minute and then he began to have shallow breathing. Sheila O'Leary told police that he had never done that before and she should have called someone because she was worried, the statement says.

The O'Learys turned themselves in to Cape police shortly after the official cause of death from the Lee County medical examiner was released on Nov. 6, 2019.

Autopsy findings determined that the young boy's death was caused by complications of malnutrition, including dehydration, microsteatosis of liver and slight edema (swelling) of hands, feet and lower legs, according to a police probable cause statement.

The toddler weighed 17 pounds, police reports indicated, as much as an average 7-month-old, according to www.babycenter.com. The average weight for an 18-month-old boy is 24 pounds, 1 ounce.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Vegan Cape Coral mom convicted in toddler son's death seeks new trial