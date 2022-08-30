Vegan mom gets life sentence after son starves to death because of strict diet

A Florida mom has been sentenced to life in prison following the starvation death of her young son.

The 18-month-old boy, Ezra O’Leary, died in September 2019 in Cape Coral. He was extremely malnourished, weighing only 17 pounds, when he died. He reportedly hadn’t eaten for a week.

Sheila O’Leary, 38, had previously been convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect in June.

The state attorney’s office said she was also ordered to have no contact with her kids.

She and her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, followed a strict vegan diet. They both told investigators they only ate raw fruits and vegetables but did breastfeed the toddler.

Ryan Patrick O’Leary is awaiting trial on the same charges as his wife and is in jail.

Investigators said the couple also had a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old who were malnourished. Another child had already been returned to their biological father as part of a separate malnourishment case.

With News Wire Services