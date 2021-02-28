Vegas is betting on Trump announcing his 2024 reelection bid during highly-anticipated CPAC speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GettyImages 1207849685
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at Las Vegas Convention Center on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • Vegas betting odds suggest Trump will declare his 2024 reelection bid at CPAC on Sunday.

  • The former president is expected to use his speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party.

  • Many CPAC attendees have already said they would vote for him if he decided to run again.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Vegas is betting on Former President Donald Trump announcing his 2024 election bid during his highly-anticipated speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to Fortune.

The former president will be making his first public appearance since leaving the White House last month.

He is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment and criticize President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his immigration policies, Reuters reported last week.

But the big question remains whether Trump will use his time on stage to announce his run for president in the 2024 election.

As of Friday morning, those odds were 4 to 5, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com. This suggests that 55.6% implied the probability that Trump would put his name on the list.

"The betting markets seem confident that Trump will declare his candidacy during his speech, but not so much that he'll be doing so as a member of a party that isn't the GOP," said a US-Bookies spokesperson according to Fortune. "The odds of Trump running in 2024 and not representing the Republican party are 4 to 1, which equates to just a 20% chance."

More than a dozen CPAC attendees interviewed by the Wall Street Journal have already said they would back Trump if he were to run again in 2024.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll published three days after Trump's acquittal in his second impeachment trial found that 54% of Republican voters would back Trump in the primary.

"I want President Trump to announce that he's going to stop President Biden," Trump supporter Veronica Sullivan told the Wall Street Journal this weekend. "I want Trump to say that Biden is not the president … and he's going to be running again."

Earlier this week, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said that Trump likely would win the GOP presidential nomination if he decided to run again in 2024.

"He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party," Romney said during a New York Times virtual event on Tuesday, according to Fortune. "I don't know if he's planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he would win the nomination."

Romney has been a vocal opponent of the former president is the only Republican who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden, who beat him by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

    Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Saturday to a bill that will legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales of the drug would also begin. With a compromise bill clearing the House and Senate, Virginia becomes the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana, joining 15 other states and the District of Columbia. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports legalization.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • The DOJ says it will appeal after a Trump-appointed judge struck down a federal eviction moratorium

    Justice Department attorneys on Saturday said they would appeal a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that the federal eviction moratorium is unlawful.

  • 'After I Got Sober, I Lost 103 Lbs. With A Plant-Based Diet And *This* At-Home Workout'

    "We all have that incredible power to decide we don’t want to live that way anymore and do something about it."

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says politics shouldn't be about the 'weird worship of one dude,' after rebuke for opposing Trump

    Nebraska's Ben Sasse is one of several Republicans who've faced a backlash from state GOP parties for opposing Trump.

  • Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits

    Eight years after carving the heart out of a landmark voting rights law, the Supreme Court is looking at putting new limits on efforts to combat racial discrimination in voting. The justices are taking up a case about Arizona restrictions on ballot collection and another policy that penalizes voters who cast ballots in the wrong precinct. The high court's consideration comes as Republican officials in the state and around the country have proposed more than 150 measures, following last year’s elections, to restrict voting access that civil rights groups say would disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic voters.

  • Fox News Claims It’s Moving Toward the ‘Center.’ This Show Sure Isn’t.

    Roy Rochlin/GettyAs Fox News attempts to figure out its place in a post-Trump media landscape, the network has claimed it is moving “center-right.” A laughable claim, critics say—one that is easily disproved by Fox’s far-right primetime screeds but also by the tonal shift of a key noon-hour talk show.Outnumbered, which first debuted in 2014 as a female-led panel show (with a gimmicky “one lucky guy” slotted as the sole male panelist), has always straddled Fox’s increasingly blurred line dividing its “hard news” and opinion wings. But the show has long winked at its “fair and balanced” credentials by featuring a lone liberal pundit among its rotating panel.However, in recent months, and as Fox continues to grapple with a ratings plunge—at least in part due to MAGA diehards ditching the network after its news desk made accurate election-night calls for Joe Biden—the noon talk show appears to have benched two key liberal regulars in Marie Harf and Jessica Tarlov.And instead, Outnumbered has taken a noticeably rightward shift, stacking its panels with conservative voices and giving more prominent placement to fiery provocateurs like Tomi Lahren. The resulting show is one that, like much of Fox’s programming, now seems laser-focused on hyping the conservative culture-war grievances of the day.“Ratings went down the tank and they want more right-wing voices,” one current Fox News staffer told The Daily Beast in assessing the noon show’s new tone, especially in light of the network overhauling much of its lineup to add more hours of right-wing opinion commentary.The prolonged Outnumbered absence of Harf and Tarlov—both of whom continue to appear elsewhere on the network—notably came almost immediately following an intense, early-December on-air skirmish between Harf and the show’s permanent host Harris Faulkner over the program’s coverage of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.Fox News Anchor Blows Up When Liberal Pundit Calls Out Lack of COVID Death CoverageHarf, a former Obama state department official, challenged Faulkner on Outnumbered having spent nearly a full hour talking about Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s five-year-old interactions with a suspected Chinese spy, or complaining about coronavirus-related indoor dining restrictions, all while giving a mere 20 seconds of air to the U.S. surpassing 3,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time.An incensed Faulkner shouted down Harf, complaining that it was “offensive” that the liberal panelist “took a shot there.” The host further chided her colleague: “You can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.”Prior to Faulkner’s blow-up with Harf, the liberal Fox News contributor had appeared in 11 of the previous 24 Outnumbered broadcasts and had been in rotation to appear at least twice a week. Jessica Tarlov, another regular Outnumbered panelist, had appeared four times during that same span and had been in a once-a-week rotation with the show.Following that Dec. 10 broadcast, however, both Harf and Tarlov were yanked from any future bookings on Outnumbered, according to two sources familiar with the situation. And since then, neither woman has returned to the show.The only left-leaning panelists to appear on the noon program now are radio host Leslie Marshall, a self-described “centrist” Democrat and Johanna Maska, a former Obama spokesperson who sat on the panel last week. Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, a self-described libertarian, also remains a staple of the show.Otherwise, the show has seemed to increasingly lean on incendiary conservative culture warriors like MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk, reactionary podcaster Dave Rubin, failed congressional candidate Kim Klacik, and—much to the chagrin of Fox staffers who spoke with The Daily Beast—Tomi Lahren.The career bomb-thrower—best-known for her bite-sized and breathless rants on Fox’s digital streaming service Fox Nation, her oft-hateful tweets (some of which have been publicly rebuked by her own colleagues), and for having been fired by Glenn Beck—has suddenly become a routine presence on Outnumbered.Lahren recently re-upped her contract with Fox and since December has appeared at least 18 times on Outnumbered, co-hosting at least twice per week. Considering her style of commentary and debate being more at home in Fox’s decidedly right-wing primetime hours, some Fox News staffers consider her newfound elevation to be eyebrow-raising.“It’s an absolute joke and further proof that the show shouldn’t be taken seriously,” said one current Fox employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from management. “When I was hired, I was told that [Lahren] would never be on legitimate shows like Outnumbered or The Five, that she was only Fox Nation. I’m just as confused as everyone else. Tomi has no credibility, no résumé of experience other than screaming derogatory things on the internet.”Another Fox staffer suggested Lahren is a logical choice to spice up the network’s daytime programming amid a ratings slump. “She’s good at stirring the pot… all it takes nowadays,” the employee said. “Fox likes what rates.”Can Tomi Lahren Keep Failing Up?Fox ‘Hard News’ Show Buys GOP’s ‘Fascinating’ Effort to Steal ElectionWhile the network’s actions—including programming choices that include adding two more hours of right-wing commentary in the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. hours—indicate a definitive hard-right shift to shore up the hardcore conservative MAGA base, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch somehow insisted the opposite earlier this month.“We believe that where we are targeted, to the center-right, is where we should be targeted. We don’t need to go further right,” he said while touting the company’s ad-revenue gains. “We don’t believe America is further right, and we’re obviously not going to pivot left. All of our significant competitors are to the far left.”Following last November’s election, however, the whole calculus for Fox News’ programming changed. Disgruntled pro-Trump viewers ditched the network in droves following Fox’s early call of Arizona for President Joe Biden on Election Night, a decision that put a crimp in then-President Donald Trump’s plan to falsely declare victory.With Fox experiencing slumping post-election ratings, the network made a concerted effort to win back MAGA loyalists by focusing more squarely on conservative opinion and culture-war battles. A key part of that shift included its “hard news” broadcasts devoting ample time to discussing and amplifying the opinion monologues delivered the night before by Fox’s popular pro-Trump firebrands Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.The ratings panic became apparent after Martha MacCallum’s now-former 7 p.m. show The Story was beaten head-to-head in the ratings by Newsmax, the upstart cable outlet that appealed directly to disgruntled Fox viewers by overtly embracing Trump’s bogus “stolen” election ploy. MacCallum’s loss to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly in the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54 scared the network’s bosses “to their core,” staffers told The Daily Beast at the time.And the new direction of Outnumbered ultimately seems to be yet another part of Fox’s overtly rightward shift to combat ratings issues.“It’s all a complete joke,” one Fox News insider told The Daily Beast. “They aren’t even trying anymore to attempt a fair discussion.”“The token liberal was only there for show,” this person concluded. “The liberal opinion was only as useful to them as a tee in tee ball for the rest of the gang to get guaranteed hits their audience wants to hear. Now in their desperation to retain the fleeing audience they are too afraid to have even the slightest opposing view on the show for fear more people will click over to Newsmax.”Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Facebook groups and 14-hour car rides. Some Michigan residents are 'desperate' for the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Getting an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine has been elusive for many Michiganders, leading some to go to drastic lengths to get a shot in the arm.

  • Stephen Miller: Biden administration 'adopted anti-science position, illegal immigrants privileged over Americans'

    Former Trump senior adviser addresses the Biden administration’s immigration policy and the surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

  • L.A. restaurant closes after high-tech "dine and dash" scheme

    "I just felt so incredibly helpless and frustrated," said Spoon by H owner and chef Yoonjin Hwang.

  • Former TV Actor Identified by FBI as Man Wielding Crutch During Capitol Riot

    Luke Coffee was charged with six criminal counts for his participation in the insurrection on Jan. 6

  • Ted Cruz engages in an online spat over Biden's HHS secretary nominee who sued the Trump administration more than 100 times

    Cruz and Princeton historian Kevin M. Kruse had a back-and-forth over the qualifications of Xavier Becerra, Biden's nominee to lead the department.

  • CDC director is 'very concerned' that Covid cases have stopped falling

    The third Covid-19 spike may be leveling off at a high level, a worrying shift in the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic, a top government health official said.

  • Chrissy Teigen Looks at Restaurant Spaces in Beverly Hills: 'We Are About to Disrupt Some S---'

    "This…this makes my flatlined levels of pride have a bit of a heartbeat," the cookbook author said on Instagram

  • Biden is on the verge of making the same dangerous mistakes as the presidents before him

    Opinion: The costs of a foreign policy that emphasizes US global preeminence are now inescapable clear, and US leaders need to change course.

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Like Myanmar.’ Trump Cult Convinced Military Coup Will Put Him Back in Office

    Biden is a “puppet president.” The military is in charge and will be “restoring the republic with Trump as president,” one delusional QAnon believer told CNN

  • Why an airline executive is excited about Textron Aviation's new King Air 360, the next generation of a 50-year-old plane

    The King Air family has been an aviation staple since the 1960s and its new latest models include new automated systems and restyled cabins.

  • North Dakota State blown out by Southern Illinois, snapping 39-game winning streak

    NDSU, winners of eight of the last nine FCS national championships, was surprisingly knocked off on the road by Southern Illinois.

  • Customers are reporting credit-card payment crashes at restaurants and stores across the US, including Chick-fil-A and Ikea

    Customers reported they couldn't purchase food or products at some places because they were not accepting credit cards.

  • The Queen Told Called Prince Harry to Uphold His Family Values Before His Oprah Interview Was Announced

    Harry promised to "never do anything to embarrass" the royal family.