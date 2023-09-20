Vegas Ch. 13 journalist recognized for her work during Hispanic Heritage Month
KTNV's reporter Alyssa Bethencourt was honored for her work in Clark County by Commissioner William McCurdy II during Hispanic Heritage Month.
KTNV's reporter Alyssa Bethencourt was honored for her work in Clark County by Commissioner William McCurdy II during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Meta announced today that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March. The company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies, but it plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses can purchase a subscription to Meta Verified at $21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account.
WhatsApp is bolstering its shopping experience for both merchants and users through a new feature called Flows, which will let users complete tasks such as picking a seat on a flight or booking an appointment without leaving the app. WhatsApp said these tools will be available to businesses in the coming months. A support page for Flows indicates use cases like booking appointments, product customization, logging into their accounts, filling out forms, and signing up for events.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
The 1990s was an era of fashion, culture and rock 'n' roll. These ladies were at the center of all of it.
Xbox head Phil Spencer has spoken publicly — and semi-privately — about today's big document leak for the first time.
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
Microsoft may be at an inflection point.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.