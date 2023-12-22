Vegas Fans Toss Teddy Bears Onto Ice After Hockey Team Scores

Fans of the Henderson Silver Knights minor league hockey team in Las Vegas tossed teddy bears onto the ice after their team scored their first goal of the game on Wednesday, December 20.

The Knights had invited fans to participate in the annual event, called the Lucky Launch, which collects the toys for local charities.

Video taken by Chuck Muth shows the plushie-covered rink at Dollar Loan Center in Vegas on Thursday. The team played the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Credit: Chuck Muth via Storyful