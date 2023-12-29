Vegas Golden Knights end 2023 with a win against Kings; Winter Classic next
The Vegas Golden Knights won against the LA Kings Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, ending a streak of losses. It's the last game for the Knights this year before the Winter Classic. Tina Nguyen reports. Game recap: https://www.ktnv.com/news/golden-knights/vegas-golden-knights-end-2023-with-a-win-against-kings-winter-classic-next