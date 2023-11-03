Vegas Golden Knights win against Winnipeg Jets with Marchessault's hat trick
The Vegas Golden Knights faced off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday coming off a series of impressive wins to open the 2023-2024 season. Recap with sports reporter Tina Nguyen. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/golden-knights/vegas-golden-knights-win-against-winnipeg-jets-with-marchessaults-hat-trick