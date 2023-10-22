Vegas man arrested after failed armed carjacking attempt in Windsor

WINDSOR, Calif. - A man has been arrested after he tried to carjack another man at gunpoint in Windsor Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in a business parking lot around 6 p.m. on Skylane Boulevard when the victim sat in his car during his work break. The suspect, identified as Mathew Randy Slayden of Las Vegas, knocked on the victim's car window and asked if he could use his cell phone to make a call before Slayden eventually pulled a gun on him.

The victim refused to give the 24-year-old his phone but offered to take him to the Valero gas station to use their phone. When they neared the station, Slayden exited the car while removing a gun from his waist and pointed it at the victim, demanding he get out of the car and leave his cell phone behind.

The victim refused and sped away after he feared for his life, according to police.

The victim told authorities Slayden was walking westbound on Shiloh Road wearing a ballcap, dark sweater, and blue jeans.

During an investigation, they found Slayden in different clothing with narcotics and a stolen gun.

Slayen was arrested and charged with attempted carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

He's been booked into the Sonoma County Jail with a bail set at $100,000.