Vegas police: 2 fatally shot, apparently over unpaid rent

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A shooting apparently involving a landlord-tenant dispute left two renters dead, one critically wounded with nine gunshot wounds and their landlord in custody as the suspect, Las Vegas police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe the man taken into custody opened fire following an argument over unpaid rent, said police Lt. Ray Spencer.

Police said the suspect is in his 70s and may have lived in the residence with the victims but did not identify him or the victims.

Officers went to the home early Tuesday because of a report of gunshots.

They found one woman dead in the front yard and encountered a man with nine gunshot wounds coming out of the home, Spencer said. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police found the body of the second dead woman inside the home after the man believed to be the landlord surrendered following a barricade situation, Spencer said.

