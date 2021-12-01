Vegas police confirm they're investigating R&B singer Trey Songz





The Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) said it is investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B singer Trey Songz, The Associated Press reported

LVPD said in a statement it had received a complaint on Sunday about an incident involving Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Sunday was the star's 37th birthday.

LVPD spokesperson Misael Parra said Neverson has been cooperating with authorities and no arrests have been made, according to the AP.

Neverson, a three-time Grammy-nominated artist, has had several run-ins with law enforcement.

The "Gotta Make It" singer was arrested earlier this year after being accused of getting into an altercation with police officers over not following COVID-19 protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship game, the AP reported.

Criminal charges were not filed in the alleged incident, the AP noted.

Additionally, actress Keke Palmer accused Neverson of "sexual intimidation" after stating she was included in his music video "Pick Up The Phone" without her consent, according to NBC News.

In a series of deleted tweets, Palmer, star of "Akeelah and the Bee," called out Neverson for filming her despite her repeatedly saying she did not want to make a cameo in the video, NBC News reported.

Neverson has repeatedly denied Palmer's accusations against him.

"Babygirl buggin," Neverson said in a tweet in 2017. " Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action."