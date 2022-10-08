Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

3
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured.

Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls and ended up stabbing eight people on Thursday.

An arrest report released Friday said Barrios told police some of the victims had laughed at him and he “let the anger out.” Prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

“I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me,” said Victoria Caytano, one of the showgirl impersonators who was released from the hospital Friday after she was treated for a stab wound.

“I got up, and I started running,” Caytano told KLAS-TV. “I started yelling, ‘he has a knife!’”

The coroner’s office identified those killed as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30. Hallett was stabbed in the back and DiGiovanni died from a chest wound, authorities said.

DiGiovanni was part of the Best Showgirls In Vegas modeling and talent agency, according to Cheryl Lowthorp, who runs the business. She said two others with the agency were among the wounded and a third escaped without injury.

According to the police report, some performers said he made them feel uncomfortable when he approached for a photo and one backed away. One woman said he stabbed her in the back, then stabbed DiGiovanni.

Anna Westby, who suffered a punctured lung, said she and Caytano were with DiGiovanni when Barrios attacked them.

“I’m screaming, asking everyone for help,” she told KLAS-TV. “He caught up to me, and he stabbed me in the back and then he ran off.”

Best Showgirls In Vegas provides models and showgirls for various promotional events from restaurant openings to airport greetings. In her 12 years operating the agency, Lowthrop said the models have pretty much gone day to day “without incident.”

“This is a safe job, there are cops everywhere,” Lowthorp said. “No place is filmed more than the Las Vegas Strip.”

The police report said Barrios was covered in blood when he was arrested. Officers seized a large, long-bladed knife, the report said.

Barrios told one victim “sorry, man” before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. He made his initial court appearance on Friday was ordered held without bail. An initial arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Barrios had an address in Los Angeles, told police that he came to Las Vegas two days earlier to move in with a friend who then refused to let him stay at the house, so he packed his things and took a bus to the Las Vegas Strip, according to the arrest report.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect Identified After 2 Killed, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentPolice have released the identity of a suspect detained after a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday left two people dead and six more injured. Yoni Barrios, 32, has been charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. No motive has yet been found for the attack, authorities said, however two witnesses

  • Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect appears in court

    A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in a knife attack on the Las Vegas Strip made his first appearance in court on Friday. (Oct. 7)

  • Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in Vegas stabbings

    Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip that left at least two people dead and several wounded Thursday (Oct. 6)

  • Suspect in Las Vegas stabbing spree told cops he thought women were laughing at him and attacked random victims to 'let the anger out'

    The man is accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a Thursday knife attack on the Las Vegas strip.

  • With the future of the PGA Tour’s fall schedule unknown, what happens to Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas?

    Las Vegas has been a staple of the PGA Tour since 1983.

  • Las Vegas Strip deadly stabbing suspect identified, booked for murder

    The Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect believed to be responsible for fatally stabbing two people outside the Wynn Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday.

  • Suspect in Las Vegas stabbing spree had criminal history

    The suspect in the Las Vegas strip deadly stabbing spree, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, is an undocumented immigrant with a California criminal record. He is accused of stabbing eight people, two of whom died, on the strip.

  • Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

    An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

  • Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Department

    The Uvalde School district has suspended their entire police department in the wake of law enforcement's botched response to the May 24 shooting inside Robb Ele

  • Video: Campus Cops Accused of Racially Profiling Black Student

    A video has gone viral on Twitter of a Black student being harassed by Oakland University campus police. In the video, you can hear the officers accusing the student of using a fake ID to access a campus property. The video has reached half a million views.

  • Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall

    We're sure there's a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it...

  • 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

    This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...

  • Dahmer's Lawyer Gerald Boyle Also Represented This Famous NFL Player

    Jeffrey Dahmer's defense team appears in a new Netflix docuseries showing new tapes from the trial. What to know about Gerald 'Gerry' Boyle and where he is now.

  • Crawford County Sheriff's deputies fired

    Zack King and Levi White, two of three officers caught on video beating a man during an August arrest in Crawford County, have been fired.

  • 38 Pictures That'll Take '90s Latine Kids Right Back To Their Childhood

    It was the era of dancing the "Macarena" everywhere and chupacabra sightings.View Entire Post ›

  • Bellator 288 fight card announced: 13 bouts official for Chicago

    Thirteen bouts including two title fights are set for Bellator's return to Chicago.

  • Clandestine cooking oil caper: 2 men arrested in Palm Coast, accused of stealing oil

    The two men, one from St. Johns and another from Gainesville, were accused of stealing used cooking oil from a Woody's Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast.

  • Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction

    Families and Las Vegas haven't really been a thing since the 90s, but Walt Disney wants to change that.

  • Thai families mourn victims of child daycare massacre

    STORY: Anger and devastation in Thailand on Friday after 34 people - including 23 children - were killed in a knife and gun rampage the day before.One of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.Thai government buildings flew their flags at half mast after the ex-policeman burst into the daycare center in Uthai Sawan – a town 300 miles northeast of Bangkok.Relatives of the victims gathered at a local district office, including Prani Srisuthan who's daughter was one of the victims."She was 8-months pregnant and she had been working here (at the daycare center) for two years now. She was a nice and cheerful person, everybody loved her.""I was in the fields and someone called me up and told me about a mass shooting at the daycare centre. They asked, 'How many teachers were heavily pregnant?' I said, 'Just Supaporn.' I knew right then that my daughter wouldn't make it because I called her and she didn't pick up her phone."Three year old Techin was one of the children killed. His aunt Suwimon Sudfanpitak recounted the horror."I knew that he would be one of the deceased. We saw two dead bodies outside, including that of a young child. I knew right then that my nephew wouldn't have survived. I was told that all the children died.""His class teacher came to apologize to me, saying there was nothing that she could do to save the kids, she had done her best at that time. The children were all stuck inside the room."Authorities said a former police officer carried out the massacre and later returned home and shot his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself. Police said he was sacked last year over drug allegations and was facing trial on a drugs charge.They added he had been in court that day, then went to the daycare center to collect his child, but when he did not find him there the rampage began.A district official told Reuters that about 30 children were at the center, fewer than usual because of heavy rain.

  • How to watch Shamrock Series: Notre Dame vs. BYU

    All your viewing information