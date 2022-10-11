Vegas Strip stabbing suspect held without bond
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was ordered jailed without bond at a court appearance Tuesday. (Oct. 11)
A man suspected of a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was ordered jailed without bond at a court appearance Tuesday. (Oct. 11)
The fun list includes menu items named after star players
It’s like a gua sha for your scalp.
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a brick to kill another man just off the Las Vegas Strip, before reportedly telling officers he did so “in cold blood.” The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a “man down,” according to police, just after midnight on Oct. 3. Responding officers found an “unresponsive male suffering from a head wound” at the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard — on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, across from the Mandalay Bay resort — and pron
Rookie RB Brian Robinson made his NFL debut Sunday after recovering from a shooting and attempted robbery. 50 Cent played as he ran out of the tunnel.
Kenneth Walker and Taylor's family are set to speak about the tragic night.
The drought, continuing through its third year, revealed a "ghost boat" that was onboard the USS Monrovia during World War II in Lake Shasta.
This cool closet hack gives your feet the royal treatment and makes your shoes comfier than ever.
The Halloween season is the one time of year shoppers heading to Costco can, and should, stock up on candy and cookie bulk buys. Whether you're anticipating filling up a candy bowl for...
They've fallen into the bottom half of the league.
“His drive, competitiveness and passion for the sport will be greatly missed.”
At its Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced that it is unifying all of its business intelligence products under the Looker brand. As part of this move, Google Data Studio will now become Looker Studio. “Looker is the name you’ll hear us use when talking about all of our Google Cloud business intelligence product, as we bring together Looker, Data Studio, and core Google technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Kate Wright, Google’s senior director for BI product management, writes in today’s announcement.
Community leaders and residents in Chicago’s Chinatown held a rally to protest against crime in the neighborhood. Leaders and several neighborhood organizations came together to demand change and take a stand against violence on Saturday. “We are very, very upset about the increased criminal activities,” Hong Liu, executive director of Midwest Asian Health Association, told WGN9.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab discuss the new concussion protocols in the NFL, and debate how the new focus on ‘ataxia’ could affect games going forward after it led to the removal of Teddy Bridgewater from the Dolphins game against the Jets.
NC State coach Dave Doeren declines to reveal why sophomore defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis has been suspended indefinitely.
Last fall, a boat was discovered at the bottom of a Central California lake as the waters receded due to unprecedented drought conditions that have plagued much of the western U.S., and new details are being learned about where the mysterious "Ghost Boat" came from.
"I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't…"
While the force of Hurricane Ian is behind the residents of southwestern Florida, the recovery effort is only just beginning. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look at the insurance fight ahead for people desperate for help.
Las Vegas has become so much more than the Las Vegas Strip. Circa, for example, has shown that you can bring a Strip-like destination to Fremont Street and attract upscale patrons. While that area used to be an old-school way to rough it for a night or two in a grittier environment, Circa rivals anything that Caesars, MGM, or Wynn offers.
Here's a rundown of Taylor Swift's ex boyfriends, their ages when they dated and pictures of them together, the songs they inspired and what they said about each other.
John Fetterman voted in December to release Edward Silvis, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1969 killing of an elderly woman in her home.