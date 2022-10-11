Vegas Strip stabbing suspect held without bond

TechCrunch

At its Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced that it is unifying all of its business intelligence products under the Looker brand. As part of this move, Google Data Studio will now become Looker Studio. “Looker is the name you’ll hear us use when talking about all of our Google Cloud business intelligence product, as we bring together Looker, Data Studio, and core Google technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Kate Wright, Google’s senior director for BI product management, writes in today’s announcement.