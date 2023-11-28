Vegas Thrill: Las Vegas' new pro volleyball team reveals name, logo, home court
Las Vegas is adding a new pro sports team to its belt with a new volleyball team, Vegas Thrill. The team is said to play in Henderson. Nick Walters reports.
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
After numerous attempts to move, Athletics owner John Fisher is finally getting his wish.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Johnson played in eight games in 2023 and spent two seasons in College Station.
The earliest Cam Robinson can return is Dec. 31 against the Panthers.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
The PFL is focusing on the wrong thing if they want to somehow reach equal footing with the UFC as MMA promoters.
Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
