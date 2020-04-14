Vegetable growing and backyard chickens: Gardening, farming booms during coronavirus pandemic

As people pick up new hobbies while they remain in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in gardening and farming is experiencing a boom among Americans.

Developing a green thumb is a way to pass the time for some people, but others are using it as a way to attempt to make sure they have access to fresh food after panic buying led to shortages in grocery stores. In addition to emptying shelves of seeds and gardening tools, Americans are also buying animals, particularly chickens, to produce a steady influx of eggs.

It's no coincidence that the interest in chickens comes at a time when supermarkets in the country, particularly in the northeast, are experiencing a shortage of eggs. Regionwide, egg retailers' orders from wholesalers have increased by anywhere from double to 600%, and supply can't immediately be increased, Brian Moscogiuri, marketing director for the commodity market monitoring firm Urner Barry, told USA TODAY.

Across social media, plant lovers are sharing the works in progress and landscape projects taking place at their homes.

This quarantine is going to make some very nice gardens happen. Like this one. Work in progress. Top photo is Google Streetview from before we moved in.



Previous owner had a thing for gravel. Did not like trees. They also thought low maintenance meant no maintenance.... pic.twitter.com/kue00GsZfe



— Christopher Dowson is socially distant (@myfirstraygun) March 25, 2020

Nicole Burke owns a garden installment business in Houston, where she’s seen a surge in customers ready to put their green thumb to the test.

“We’ve doubled our install orders for this month,” said Burke, owner of Rooted Garden. In 2017, Burke started Gardenary, a website that coaches users on beginning their own gardens.

“Our hits have almost doubled in the last week,” Burke told USA TODAY. “I can tell a lot of people are searching for help gardening.”

Gardening for beginners

Rebecca Broom from Madison, Mississippi, decided to take one of Burke's online tutorials to get started with her garden.

"I feel that our personal gardens can help fill in should we have shortages for things like fresh lettuces, tomatoes and other vegetables that can help sustain us," said Broom.

Farms such as Soul Fire Farm, have also seen an increase in members interested in installing their own home gardens. The farm, located in Grafton, New York, helps people in the community build their own gardens, installing an average of 10 gardens per year. The farm already has 50 people signed up for garden installation services for 2020, according to the farm's manager Leah Penniman.

Interest in gardening has increased as people look to pass the time with new hobbies and to be more self-reliant after recent panic buying that led to short-term food shortages. More

"This climate of uncertainty is leading people to want to take their food security into their own hands," Penniman said.

Chickens for backyards

Todd Larsen, executive co-director for the nonprofit organization Green America, said that he's seen an increase in people interested in buying chickens for their backyards.

"There has been a run on chickens because people would like to have their own access to eggs," Larsen said.

Larsen recommended that, before deciding to buy chickens, homeowners should confirm if their municipality allows residents to own backyard chickens.

"The further you get from an urban environment, the more lenient it gets," Larsen explained. He added that, if someone finds themselves in a suburban area that restricts the ownership of chickens, residents can reach out to members of their city or town council to revisit the code.

Farm supply store Agway is selling out of chicks as residents in the area take up farming. Debbie Milling, manager at Agway in Liberty, New York, said the hatcheries where the store usually obtains its chicks are having trouble keeping up with demand.