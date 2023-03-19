Vehicle with 6 kids shot at in Tempe, 2 hospitalized and 1 dead

Police lights flash in the darkness.

On Friday evening, a shooting between two cars in Tempe left two juveniles wounded and a 5-year-old child dead.

Multiple individuals currently remain outstanding, police said.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Tempe officers responded in the area of West Broadway Road and South 52nd Street regarding a shooting call. Three juveniles were transported to local hospitals by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue and, ultimately, a 5-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police said they later learned that the victim vehicle contained one adult and six children traveling eastbound on Broadway Road from 48th Street when the other vehicle began shooting.

The other car fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting in Tempe leaves 5-year-old dead