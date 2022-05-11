Vehicle accident sends one to the hospital and another to jail

Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Wichita Falls police worked the scene of an accident on Kell Freeway Tuesday afternoon.
Wichita Falls police worked the scene of an accident on Kell Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls police arrested a driver for allegedly driving intoxicated Tuesday afternoon.

According to police:

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Kell Freeway over Kemp Boulevard. Officers on-scene said the wreck was caused by an allegedly intoxicated driver. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, the other was arrested for DWI. A portion of the freeway was shutdown while the scene was investigated, and the debris was cleared.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Vehicle accident sends one to the hospital and another to jail

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories