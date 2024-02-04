Vehicle arson under investigation in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are turning to the Lawrenceburg community for help solving a vehicle arson from last weekend.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department said a vehicle was set on fire in the Walmart parking lot at the south end of the Murphy gas pumps around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

A white SUV was reportedly seen pulling up to the vehicle and then speeding away.

(Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

If you have any information that will help identify the individual(s) responsible for this incident, you are asked to call the Lawrenceburg Fire Department at 931-762-9046 or the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276.

You could even earn a cash reward by calling the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 and providing information that leads to an arrest or conviction, officials said. This 24-hour phone line is dedicated to receiving information about suspicious and incendiary fires and allows you to remain anonymous when sharing a tip.

