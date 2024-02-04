Vehicle arson under investigation in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are turning to the Lawrenceburg community for help solving a vehicle arson from last weekend.
The Lawrenceburg Fire Department said a vehicle was set on fire in the Walmart parking lot at the south end of the Murphy gas pumps around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.
A white SUV was reportedly seen pulling up to the vehicle and then speeding away.
If you have any information that will help identify the individual(s) responsible for this incident, you are asked to call the Lawrenceburg Fire Department at 931-762-9046 or the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276.
You could even earn a cash reward by calling the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 and providing information that leads to an arrest or conviction, officials said. This 24-hour phone line is dedicated to receiving information about suspicious and incendiary fires and allows you to remain anonymous when sharing a tip.
