Vehicles Battle Snowstorm in Upstate New York

Snowstorms blanketed upstate New York, including Buffalo suburbs, in snow on November 27, with over a foot reported to have fallen in some areas.

Hamburg, in Erie County, had received 14 inches of snow by Monday night, according to local news reports.

In videos posted on X, cars can be seen stopped on the side of the roads with their emergency lights on, while backhoes attempt to clear the streets.

A lake-effect snow warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 7 am on Wednesday, November 29. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful

