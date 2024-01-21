Vehicle-bicyclist incident on Lynn Shores Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An accident involving a bicyclist and a car occurred on Lynn Shores Drive and Virginia Beach Boulevard on Jan. 20, police said.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating. No information regarding injuries have been released. This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.