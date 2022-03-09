Vehicle break-ins reported at Exit 93 Auto Sales & Service

Several vehicles were broken into and items were taken early Sunday morning at Exit 93 Auto Sales & Service, 10866 state Route 212 in the Bolivar area, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

An assault involving two residents of a group home was reported to have occurred Saturday on Kingwood Drive in Lawrence Township, according the sheriff's department.

A small blue car left the scene of an accident at Union Avenue and South Avenue in Dover, according to a police report filed at 8:38 p.m. Monday.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputies investigated a report of an assault early Wednesday in Roswell. The suspect left in a blue truck, headed toward Sherrodsville. The suspect was located and arrested for assault and aggravated menacing.

