1 dead, RV catches fire at west suburban gas station: authorities
Authorities said one person has died and two others were injured after an RV caught on fire in at a gas station in Stickney Wednesday afternoon.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s $835 million drawing are 292,201,338 to on — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
In an effort to court blue-collar workers, former President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Wednesday to deliver a speech aimed at courting the support of autoworkers at a time when their largest union is on strike.
In a "Season 10 miracle," Ken Jeong guessed the duck-faced celebrity's identity correctly. This time, he really did know exactly who this was.
The longtime Guardians manager is expected to retire after this season.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
Tucker had been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual harassment.
"This isn't a slam dunk" for Democrats, Dingell says of blue-collar support.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
When Meta rebranded from Facebook two years ago, the word "metaverse" went mainstream. Propelled by founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ardent vision, Meta remains committed to its dreams of a world where we attend work meetings in VR and hang out with our friends in Horizon Worlds, rather than in person. Zuckerberg did not utter the word "metaverse" until 33 minutes into his Meta Connect presentation.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says the Federal Reserve “has won” against inflation, but pressures like the strength of the US consumer may keep interest rates higher for longer.
Meta announced at its Connect event on Wednesday that it will release a line of digital personalities on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger built on the company's freshly announced Meta AI chatbot platform.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the wraps off of his company's new Meta Quest 3 headset and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
Get ready, it's time for the 35th season of 'The Amazing Race.'
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
The US Department of Justice has sued eBay for selling or distributing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products violating EPA regulations.
Minecraft just dropped its newest DLC for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) players to enjoy. In partnership with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast and Everbloom Games, the DLC takes players on an adventure into the Forgotten Realms, letting them explore classic locations like Candlekeep, Icewind Dale, Revel’s End and more. The most interesting part about the new DLC is that it introduces new mechanics from the tabletop roleplaying game that many Minecraft players may not be familiar with.