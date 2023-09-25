Vehicle bursts into flames after early morning crash

Sep. 24—A 33-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning just south of Lathrop.

Terry Delauder, of Galt, Missouri, was traveling north on Interstate 35 in his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when he hit a semi-truck that was parked on the side of the road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports.

The Silverado caught on fire, burning itself as well as the towed unit of the semi-truck.

Delauder was taken to Liberty Hospital for serious injuries, according to crash reports.

It is unknown whether or not either driver was wearing a seatbelt.