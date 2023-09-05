Vehicle careens over ramp wall onto I-85 in Georgia killing 5 teens, injuring 3 others

A vehicle carrying five teenagers careened over a wall on Labor Day and landed on its roof along a Georgia interstate, police said, killing all its occupants and sending three people to the hospital.

The crash took place early Monday on the State Route 316 westbound ramp to Interstate 85 south in Gwinnett County, part of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Michele Pihera told USA TODAY the wreck involved three vehicles and took place shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

A vehicle carrying five teenagers careened over an interstate wall on Labor Day 2023 killing all its occupants and sending three other people to the hospital in northcentral Georgia. The crash took place on the State Route 316 westbound ramp to Interstate 85 south in Gwinnett County, part of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls about a vehicle going over the wall of a raised ramp and falling onto the I-85 southbound collector-distributor road to Pleasant Hill Road.

At the scene, Gwinnett County firefighters pronounced five people dead and transported three other people to local hospitals to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, Pihera said.

Massachusetts fatal shooting 1 killed, 6 injured in overnight shooting at a gathering in Massachusetts

Police ID five teens killed

Police identified the dead as: Katy Gaitan, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, Coral Lorenzo 17, Hung Nguyen ,18, and Abner Santana 19.

Pihera said all five teen victims were in the vehicle that went over the ramp wall.

Three of the victims attended Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, police said.

Details about the other three victims and two vehicles were not immediately provided by police.

The crash shut down parts of State Route 316 and I-85 for several hours on Labor Day. The roadway was reopened to traffic on Tuesday.

Neither Lakeside High School nor the DeKalb County School District could immediately be reached on Tuesday morning.

Nearly 2 dozen hurt in Denny's car crash 23 people injured after driver crashes car into Denny’s restaurant in Texas

Cause of wreck under investigation

On Tuesday, police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 teens killed, 3 injured as car flips onto Atlanta-area interstate