Vehicle catches fire in Penn Township garage

A vehicle caught fire in a home’s attached garage in Penn Township, Westmoreland County, overnight.

Crews were called to the 100 block of McDermott Road around 1:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The fire was put out and the scene was starting to clear around 2:30 a.m.

