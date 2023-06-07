Vehicle catches fire in Penn Township garage
A vehicle caught fire in a home’s attached garage in Penn Township, Westmoreland County, overnight.
Crews were called to the 100 block of McDermott Road around 1:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to officials.
The fire was put out and the scene was starting to clear around 2:30 a.m.
