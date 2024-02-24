Vehicle collides with an Amtrak train in Indiantown; occupants safe

INDIANTOWN — Three people, including a child, escaped without injury Saturday afternoon when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occurred sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday at Amarylis Avenue and Warfield Boulevard, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are on the scene. Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

A vehicle with three occupants, including a child, collided with an Amtrak train in Indiantown on Saturday.

The vehicle remained on the tracks at the time of the Facebook post. All three occupants were able to exit the vehicle before the train hit.

