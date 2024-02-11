Vehicle containing bones pulled from water in Florida: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle found submerged in nearly 13 feet of water in a Florida waterway contained unknown bones, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

On Friday night, West Palm Beach police pulled what is believed to be a 1980s model car from a waterway near Interstate 95. Police said the vehicle was 12.5 feet under and about 30-40 feet from the shoreline.

A tow truck pulled the car on Saturday, where officials discovered bones inside. However, police have not yet confirmed whether they are human remains.

WPTV reported that the vehicle was discovered by volunteers from the Adventures with Purpose and Sunshine State Sonar Search Team, who are divers that use sonar.

A medical examiner is currently investigating the remains, WPTV said.

