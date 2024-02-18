Vehicle crash causing delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on I-81 North in Rockbridge County due to a vehicle crash near mile marker 177.

As of 1:20 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately one mile

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.