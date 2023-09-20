Vehicle crash reveals bloody clue to slaying of 16-year-old and her mom, PA cops say

A 17-year-old has been arrested nearly a week after a mother and her daughter were found dead in their Pennsylvania home, officials say.

The arrested teen, John Bradley, was the ex-boyfriend of the 16-year-old victim, identified in an obituary as Rianna Glass.Bradley is being charged as an adult, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said in a Sept. 19 news briefing streamed by WFMZ.

Rianna and her 39-year-old mother, Rosalyn Glass, were found dead inside their North Catasauqua home Sept. 14.

Houck said Bradley was involved in a single-vehicle crash hours before the bodies were discovered. He and a 14-year-old in the car were both ejected from the vehicle and were hospitalized, Houck said.

The vehicle, according to Houck, belonged to the 39-year-old mother. Officers found a double-edged knife with a red stain near the crash site, according to the district attorney.

Authorities said the bodies of the mother and daughter were found later that morning.

Rosalyn Glass was found with stab wounds at the top of the stairs in her home, and Rianna Glass was discovered stabbed in a bedroom, according to Houck. Both of their deaths were ruled as homicides.

The district attorney said Bradley previously dated Rianna, and he just learned that she began dating someone else.

Surveillance footage of neighboring homes captured Bradley and the 14-year-old walking to and from the Glasses’ home, Houck said. Footage also showed them later driving Rosalyn Glass’ vehicle, according to the district attorney.

Bradley was taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 19, and was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and theft of a motor vehicle, authorities said. He is being held in jail without bond.

Rosalyn worked at a health and beauty shop and enjoyed singing and dancing, according to a joint obituary. Her daughter, the obituary says, was a junior at Northampton High School and was active with the 3D Dance Studio.

North Catasauqua is about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

