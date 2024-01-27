Vehicle crash on US-460 West in Appomattox County cleared

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT reports the vehicle crash causing delays on US-460 in Appomattox County has been cleared.

The west left shoulder and left lane have reopened.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on US-460 in Appomattox County due to a vehicle crash.

As of 11:04 a.m., the west left shoulder and left lane are closed.

WFXR News will update this story when further information is released.

