Vehicle crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

At least five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in the US state of Massachusetts, local news reports say.

The incident took place around 11:00 local time (16:00GMT) in Hingham, about 13 miles (20 km) south of Boston, according to news station WCVB.

Images from the scene show a gaping hole in the store's glass front.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The Patriot-Ledger reported that as many as four people were trapped in the store after a black SUV smashed through the front windows and that police have brought in a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

The area in front of the store - part of a local shopping plaza - has been cordoned off by emergency personnel.

This is a developing story.