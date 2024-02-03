Vehicle crashes into Boys and Girls Club on Madison Ave in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The Lynchburg Police Department was on the scene of a vehicle crash at the Boys and Girls Club in Lynchburg.

Although details remain limited, LPD told WFXR News on the scene that a vehicle ran into the building located at the intersection of 11th Street and Madison Street.

No further information has been released at this time. The police department says they will release more details.

