Vehicle crashes into north suburban home
Chopper7 was over the scene in Rolling Meadows, showing a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into the front of a home.
Chopper7 was over the scene in Rolling Meadows, showing a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into the front of a home.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car and is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy?
The Braves were the first team to clinch a spot in the 2023 postseason and could take the NL East crown as early as Wednesday.
Ford’s F-150 pickup is America’s best-selling vehicle. So when Ford changes the winning format, the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker better make sure it gets the formula right.
The Hey Dewy wireless cool mist humidifier coddles my dry skin in the most perfect way.
Here's the newest way to show off your fresh manicure. The post New York City nail tech shows trendy hack to take pictures of your nails appeared first on In The Know.
Bethesda has updated Starfield with bug fixes while promising new features are on the way. The developer says features in the pipeline include native DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, an HDR calibration menu, a field of view slider and more.
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
"I like our guys to act like they've been there before," Thomson said Tuesday.
We hope you never need to use it, but you'll sure be glad you have it.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for fall.
It's been a disastrous week for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and it's only Wednesday. The SEC has charged the Hollywood power couple's NFT-based web series, "Stoner Cats," calling the NFTs unregistered securities. Per the SEC, "Stoner Cats is an adult animated television show about house cats that become sentient after being exposed to their owner’s medical marijuana."
Drivers with vehicles equipped with Google's Android Auto — which is expected to reach 200 million by the end of year — can now use Zoom and WebEx by Cisco for audio-only conference calls. The two apps launched Tuesday, Google said in a blog post that coincided with the Detroit Auto Show. WebEx by Cisco is launching in beta with a full rollout occurring in the coming weeks, the company said.
"Artists are here to disturb the peace," the pop star proudly tweeted, as the cola company, which effectively tried to cancel her in 1989, surprisingly resurrected her iconic ad.
The coming Mini Countryman JCW shows itself with new design and new logo. A gas-powered version is due next year before a JCW BEV in 2025
Here's all the new metal from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show in photos.
Google unveiled a range of software updates for Android Auto and vehicles equipped with Google-powered dashboards.
This shift in consumer spending to the "experience economy" and away from spending on goods is part of a larger trend.
The Best of 2024 cars, trucks and SUVs were revealed by NACTOY at the Detroit Auto Show. The semifinalists vie for Car, Truck and SUV of the Year.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7-$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.