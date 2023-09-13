Vehicle crashes into north suburban home

TechCrunch

Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.