Vehicle crashes into Meredith restaurant
Vehicle crashes into Meredith restaurant
The Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus RZ, and Genesis Electrified GV70 electric cars earned the Top Safety Pick+ rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Raghav Poddar was studying computer science at Columbia University when he became intrigued by the challenges restaurant owners were facing maintaining an online presence. A self-described "foodie," Poddar -- who didn't have much time to cook meals -- was a heavy user of food delivery and pickup services in New York City. "Many restaurants don't have much of an online presence, but they have the ability to cook more dishes and cuisines representative of their communities," Poddar told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Pick up this VacLife portable tire inflator for more than half-off right now and grab yourself some peace of mind.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
Next-generation Buick Enclave three-row SUV caught in spy photos with Wildcat-inspired design.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
The world’s leading Gran Turismo 7 players have had their shot at beating Sony’s AI racer, GT Sophy, and they lost spectacularly. Now, the bot has added drifting to its move set to rub salt on the wounds, as seen in a video posted by Sony AI and Gran Turismo TV. The video clearly shows an AI-controlled vehicle drifting around the track like an absolute maniac.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
The Best of 2024 cars, trucks and SUVs were revealed by NACTOY at the Detroit Auto Show. The semifinalists vie for Car, Truck and SUV of the Year.
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
Bethesda has updated Starfield with bug fixes while promising new features are on the way. The developer says features in the pipeline include native DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, an HDR calibration menu, a field of view slider and more.
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.
Follow along as we cover the 2023 Detroit Auto Show live from the show floor.
Collision coverage is auto insurance that covers repairs to your car if you hit an object or another car. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
A lunchtime drive on Interstate 15 in Utah was abruptly interrupted Saturday when a whirling metal chair part crashed into the car’s windshield.
Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts has confirmed a “cybersecurity issue” is to blame for an ongoing outage affecting systems at the company's Las Vegas properties. “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. According to reports on social media, the incident has led to outages impacting ATM cash dispensers and slot machines at MGM’s Las Vegas casinos, and forced hotel restaurants to accept cash-only payments.
A 1988 Mazda RX-7 coupe, a rare FC RX-7 found in a Colorado car graveyard.