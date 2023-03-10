Vehicle crashes through North Carolina airport terminal after driving through fence onto tarmac

A driver was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a terminal at North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport on Thursday night after driving through a fence and onto the airport's tarmac, authorities said.

The vehicle breached the fence and drove onto the tarmac at around 7 p.m. ET, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said. It then "retreated from the tarmac" and deputies with the sheriff's office were able to engage with the driver.

The vehicle "ultimately ended up inside the terminal" after crashing through doors and windows, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was not clear what exactly led up to the vehicle's driver smashing into the terminal. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The driver of the vehicle, who authorities did not immediately identify, was detained and is facing several state and federal charges, the sheriff's office said.

Video of the incident showed the front of the vehicle severely damaged and doors at the airport could also be seen smashed.

No one was injured during the altercation, authorities said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com