Police: Woman dies after being struck by driver outside Tommy's Clam Shack in Warwick

The scene after a car struck two people on a patio outside Tommy's Clam Shack in Warwick on Friday.

WARWICK — One woman is dead and her husband remains hospitalized after a female driver inadvertently hit the accelerator and drove into the couple on the patio at Tommy's Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to the police.

Police said Saturday that Susan Hjerpe, 66, died at Rhode Island Hospital as a result of injuries she suffered when the unidentified driver hit the gas pedal as she drove through the parking lot around 2 p.m. Friday, striking Hjerpe and her husband, Carl Hjerpe. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

About a dozen officers continued to investigate an hour later, with crime-scene tape draped around the area. A blue Toyota RAV4 with Massachusetts plates remained at the scene, along with a sedan.

Police said Saturday that an accident reconstruction team is still investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Tommy's Clam Shack? Woman dies after vehicle hits diners