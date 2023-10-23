Vehicle Drives Through Pro-Palestinian Rally in Minnesota: Cops

The Minneapolis Police Department was investigating on Sunday after it received multiple reports that a vehicle was driven through a demonstration in support of Palestine. The department said one witness reported hearing a gunshot, but that no injuries were immediately reported in relation to the protest. Other organizers on the scene told local outlet Fox 9 that the supposed gunshots may have been ATV backfire. No victims had come forward as of Sunday night, police said. No arrests were immediately made. “It was scary, honestly, because there have been protests where people run through the crowd with their vehicles and people, like ended up dying,” a protester told MPR News.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - 10/22/23



A die-in and moment of silence as the names of Palestinians killed in the genocide in Gaza are read out loud.



Community has once again shut down the Hennepin-Lyndale I-94 freeway entrance #GazaBombing #CeasefireNOW #FreePalaestine🕊️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/CoBd2wIS8q — Sean Lim (@SeanLimMN) October 22, 2023

