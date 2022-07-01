A 29-year-old Milwaukee man crashed his vehicle into the parking lot of the Toyota of Brookfield after a pursuit by police

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man crashed his vehicle into the parking lot of the Toyota of Brookfield on Thursday afternoon after he fled from police, who stopped the vehicle to arrest a "wanted subject."

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

A news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said Pewaukee police stopped the vehicle near Capitol Drive and Five Fields Road at 12:17 p.m.

"During the initial stop, the passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without issue. When the passenger exited, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene," the release said.

A Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office squad pursued the vehicle, which later crashed into the Toyota of Brookfield parking lot at 20655 W Capitol Drive, around 3 miles from the initial traffic stop.

The driver was quickly taken to an area hospital by Flight for Life and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Kyle Strandberg of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident shut down traffic on the busy Capitol Drive for several hours.

The incident is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Police have not yet responded to a question about why the passenger was wanted or if whether they plan to seek charges against the driver in the incident.

Police investigate an accident in front of the Toyota of Brookfield car dealership at 20655 W Capitol Drive in Brookfield on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Multiple agencies responded to the scene along with Flight For Life. Capitol Drive is shut down in both directions while investigators work the scene.

