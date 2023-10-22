Vehicle erupts in flames overnight in west Charlotte

A vehicle burst into flames in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

A viewer told Channel 9 he was driving down Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. when he saw a vehicle followed by multiple Gaston County Police Department vehicles.

He said the vehicle hit a curb and went airborne through a fence, rolled on top of cars, and caught on fire.

Channel 9′s photographer Coleman Montgomery was first at the scene and caught this video of law enforcement officials trying to put the fire out.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the 3800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Sparta Avenue.

MEDIC said no patients were transported.

Channel 9 reached out to multiple agencies to learn what led to the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

