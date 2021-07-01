Vehicle fire closes all lanes on highway heading to Columbia

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A crash caused a vehicle fire on a highway heading toward Columbia resulting in a traffic jam for drivers on the Thursday morning commute.

All of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked following the collision that happened at about 7:25 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 58 in Lexington, which is the junction with U.S. 1, and the connection to Lexington, West Columbia, and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. It’s a few miles from the Richland County line.

The vehicle fire caused traffic congestion on the westbound side of I-20, according to SCDOT.

There was no word from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Vehicles were backed up for at least 4 miles on I-20, traffic cameras showed.

Information on what caused the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

It was unknown when all of the lanes of I-20 would be reopened, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Anyone unable to find an alternative route is warned to expect delays and asked to use caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

