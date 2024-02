A vehicle fire on the James River Bridge closed down lanes of travel Thursday morning.

The vehicle fire took place in a southbound lane, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Those lanes remained closed as of 8:58 a.m., according to a post on X.

All lanes on the bridge were closed roughly an hour earlier at 8:04 a.m. Northbound lanes have since been reopened.

