Vehicle fire in North Linden leads detectives to man's body, suspect charged with murder

Police found a dead man in the back of a burning car early Friday in North Linden and took a 27-year-old man into custody.

William Gray Jr. of North Linden faces murder charges in the incident that began when police responded about 12:40 a.m. to a report of a burning car near the 1700 block of Weldon Avenue.

The identity of the person who was found dead inside the vehicle has not yet been released.

Around the same time, police said received a call from a nearby home about a possible robbery. Officers arrived and found a Jeep Patriot ablaze in the alley near the intersection of Weldon Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in North Linden.

A male was found in the back seat after firefighters extinguished the blaze, according to court records, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Detectives traced the Jeep to the registered owner, who they found at a home on the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

During interviews, detectives discovered the vehicle's owner and Gray had called police and reported someone robbed them at gunpoint and stole the Jeep. Gray reportedly told detectives he had shot the male, who he knew by the name Mark, while they were sitting in the Jeep together, according to court records.

Gray also reportedly told detectives he and the vehicle's owner had driven the Jeep to the alley where investigators found it and that Gray used a lighter to start the fire with the man in the backseat.

The vehicle's owner is not currently facing any criminal charges, according to court records.

Gray is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Saturday morning.

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Friday morning vehicle fire in North Linden leads police to man's body